NDP bus spins its wheels as all parties leaders push before Tuesday's election

SURREY, B.C. — With just one day left before the British Columbia election, the New Democrat's campaign was left spinning its wheels — literally.

At an election stop in Surrey, the NDP bus was hung up on a bump, leaving some wheels on the bus briefly spinning in the air.

NDP Leader John Horgan tweeted shortly after that he was less worried about his bus and more concerned about British Columbians getting stuck with four more years of Liberal Leader Christy Clark.

