Police investigating suspicious blaze at Abbotsford, B.C., church
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police say the cause of an early morning blaze at an Abbotsford, B.C., church is suspicious.
Emergency crews were alerted to an alarm at Sevenoaks Alliance Church just before 4 a.m. Monday.
Abbotsford Fire Rescue discovered the fire on the east side of the building that had moved up into the roof of the structure.
Police say after "an extended period of time" fire crews were able to put out the blaze, which was visible to traffic on the adjacent street and to residents in nearby high rises.
Pastor Jamie Fox posted on the church website that the community is "deeply saddened" by the fire, especially as construction of a new roof for the building was almost complete.
The incident is under investigation and police are asking witnesses who may have seen something near the church early Monday to come forward.
