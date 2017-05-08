River levels falling but flooding still affecting hundreds in central B.C.

VANCOUVER — The threat of flooding appears to be easing in many parts of British Columbia's southern and central Interior, as the River Forecast Centre reports only the Salmon River in the Shuswap region remain on flood watch.

But the centre warns the Kettle River and waterways in the Boundary and Shuswap regions are still capable of causing localized flooding.

Evacuation orders and alerts are posted across the Central Okanagan Regional District and at least two dozen more properties north of Kelowna were evacuated Sunday night, although residents at six other Kelowna properties were allowed home Monday morning.

In the Nicola Valley, an evacuation alert covers about 250 people due to concerns that high water may have damaged the spillway of the Mamit Lake dam.

Kelowna, West Kelowna and the Fintry Delta southwest of Vernon are maintaining local states of emergency, while murky water means boil-water advisories have been issued for Vernon, Kimberley, Nelson and some parts of the Westbank First Nation.