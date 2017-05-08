SW Marine Drive closures for summer roadwork

The portion of Southwest Marine Drive between Granville and Camosun streets will be closed starting Monday until Labour Day for scheduled upgrades, according to the City of Vancouver.

The closure will be in effect Monday to Fridays, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.



City crews will be upgrading the sewer pipes underneath the road, increasing the capacity of the route, which connects South Vancouver to UBC, and improving bike lanes.

People will still be able to access local homes and businesses, according to the city but through traffic will be rerouted.