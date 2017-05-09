B.C. Election Day arrives, contenders neck-and-neck

It’s been arguably the most vicious election campaign in British Columbia’s recent memory. Over the past month, B.C. Liberals, New Democrats and Greens have duked it out with attack ads, personal jabs and testy debates.

The campaign hasn’t been without substance: It’s also brought some big issues to the fore, such as jobs, affordability, child care, health care, the environment, and the role of “big money” in politics.

Tuesday is election day across B.C., and voting opens from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Related stories:

If the latest opinion polls are any indication, the race has ended with John Horgan’s B.C. NDP neck-and-neck with Christy Clark’s B.C. Liberals and stark regional differences at play. The Greens, reaching their highest-ever results in final weeks, could still play a decisive role — either by increasing their seats from on MLA, or siphoning votes from other parties particularly the NDP.



“The race has been very close,” said Forum Research president Lorne Bozinoff in a phone interview. “Over the last week, the two parties have been see-sawing back and forth. But when you take the margin of error into consideration, we’ve seen the parties essentially tied … The polls have tightened up to nearly dead even.”

In 2013, pollsters didn’t foresee the frontrunner B.C. NDP being trounced by the B.C. Liberals. Forum Research came closest of the various polls then, but it led to much hand-wringing about whether to trust pollsters at all.

“It’s a mugs game to try to figure out which one poll is more accurate than another,” Bozinoff mused. “We’ll of course know after the election, but not before.”

“I wouldn’t worry about any one particular poll. I’d take them all together and average them for a better indication.”

On the campaign trail series:

One reason pollsters were so wrong last time, he said, was because of a last-minute shift in the electorate away from the B.C. NDP despite a significant lead earlier in the election campaign.



“Some polls may have stopped too early to catch the change. That was one of the lessons from the previous election and the accuracy of the polls then,” he said. “Something can happen in the last day or two, and we want to get that reaction. You want to make sure no intervening events happen between your survey and election day.”