BC SPCA seeks funds for abused Pomeranian in need of surgery

BC SPCA have made a public plea for help to give an abused seven-month old puppy a “fresh start”.

According to the society, Stuffy – a cute little Pomeranian puppy – was recently confiscated by animal cruelty investigators after being found with two broken front legs.

But now that he’s receiving treatment at a Maple Ridge animal hospital, SPCA say it needs donors to help fund the more than $3,000 required for orthopedic surgery to heal its injuries.

“He’s such an adorable little guy. We just want to give him the chance to have a fresh start, with the surgery he needs for him to be an active, happy pup again,” said BC SCPA senior animal protection officer Eileen Drever in a statement. “Despite the pain he’s been in, he’s so friendly and affectionate. We’re hoping he’ll find a loving, forever home with guardians who will lavish him with the love and attention he deserves.”

The society says the investigation into Stuffy’s circumstances remains ongoing.

Once the puppy has surgery and has recovered, he will be put up for adoption, Drever said.