Homeless tent city residents vow to fight city injunction

The City of Vancouver has gone to court to seek an injunction to remove homeless people who are camping in a vacant lot at 950 Main Street, but residents are vowing to fight eviction.

“On this site right now, everybody feels safe, everybody looks out for one another,” a tent city resident called Crystal told Metro. She is currently homeless. “They prefer to be here than on the street — and some shelters, they’re just not safe.”

Vancouver’s latest protest tent city set up on April 24, an action activists and homeless people said was necessary to continue to draw attention to rising homeless numbers. Homeless numbers in Metro Vancouver rose 30 per cent between 2014 and 2017, while the region contends with a deadly opioid overdose crisis that shows no sign of slowing. A previous tent city at 58 W. Hastings operated for six months in 2016 before the city obtained a court injunction to shut it down.

But the city-owned lot is the future site of a social housing development planned by the Lu’Ma Native Housing Society, said the city, and a development application is already underway.

That application was filed on April 19, and proposes a six-storey building with 26 social housing units for aboriginal people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The project will go before the city’s development permit board on June 24, but the city is arguing the tent city is preventing soil testing and drilling work that needs to be done now.

“None of this can occur while that site is occupied and these concerns have been relayed to the site’s leaders,” according to a press release from the city.

“I knew they had plans to build housing on the site, but it’s been empty for decades so I didn’t think they were in any particular hurry to build it,” Wallstam said.

There are currently 50 people living at the site, and they will have no alternative but to return to living on the street if the city shuts down the camp, Wallstam said. She added the camp had provided a community for people and when one resident overdosed, his life was saved when others nearby quickly called 911.

“I do want housing for the 50 residents that are here, plus the over 200 people that are homeless in the Vancouver area,” Crystal said. (There were 539 unsheltered homeless people in Vancouver when the city did its last homeless count in May 2016.)