In close B.C. election, some undecideds cast ballots 'outside the box'

In what's expected to be a potentially razor-thin election result down to the wire, according to recent opinion polls, it may be undecided voters and those changing their allegiences in the ballot box that could ultimately determine who governs British Columbia.



And with the Greens' historic surge beyond their previous records slumping slightly in Monday's surveys, there are still high numbers of undecided voters, meaning the 2017 election could still wield some big surprises as those groups make their final decision today.

"When you have three parties in a race, it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen," explained Forum Research president Lorne Bozinoff. "When you have three parties like this, some are going to make that decision closer to election day, and they may strategically vote for another party."

Metro spoke with several voters who have changed their voting allegiances this year, to get a sense of what's motivating people to waver on their decision in 2017.

'The B.C. Liberal Party needs a good clean-up, a good grooming, to fix this'

Other long-time B.C. Liberal voters weren't so sure they could plug their noses, however.

One of them was Fares Boulos, a former Bay Street investment banker who has taught at an international business management school for nearly 18 years. He remembers voting for ex-B.C. Liberal premier Gordon Campbell during his first run for provincial office in the 1990s, and has voted B.C. Liberal ever since, including for Christy Clark last time.

"I agreed with them when they said, 'We can keep the ship running steady, B.C.'s doing well and we can continue to do well — why would you want to take a risk?'" Boulos recalled. "Which is their basic message."



This time, things are different for him. The last straw was the Globe and Mail's expose of lobbyists saying they gained access to B.C. politicians through donations, and the New York Times writing about B.C. as the "Wild West" with its lax donation rules and unlimited donations.

"This time, to me, what tipped it for me was a move towards a single issue," he explained. "It is so big now in my mind how the B.C. Liberals have gone on political donations that in my view it now trumps everything else.

"Who is going to solve this problem? We need to fix this. If we have one more government or four years more where this thing is left to run amok like it has in the last four or five years, I think it's going to be extremely detrimental to politics in general — and incredible bad for millennials who look at this and say, 'How can we be heard in the midst of this process that appears to be entirely dominated by big money.'"

But as a self-described "sometimes centre-right, sometimes centre-left" voter, Boulos did "not feel at home in the NDP."

"I've never voted NDP ever before," he said. "The business community, as I understand it, is united against the NDP. They believe the NDP is going to take the economy down — that's so entrenched in our business community and it's hard to shake.

"But now I am willing to take that risk. I have looked at Horgan's platform, it doesn't strike me as extreme … There's always that worry that they're going to go off, but hey, if (Horgan) gets in we're going to keep an eye on him — and if he goes crazy we'll vote him out four years from now. But I believe the B.C. Liberal Party needs a good clean-up, a good grooming, to fix this."

'I plugged my nose and voted for the devil I know'

"I have voted for the (B.C.) Liberals in every election," explained Trevor Dueck in an interview via Facebook. "I like their fiscal policies and they got us through some tough economic times globally.

"But (B.C. Liberal leader) Christy Clark made my loyalty to the party difficult."

He questioned her "competence" as a leader. Nonetheless, the B.C. NDP were simply unpalatable to attract his vote.

"I am not an NDP guy," he said. "The NDP didn't do enough to sway me. They seem to campaign to their followers instead of trying to bring disgruntled Liberal voters to their side … The NDP tax policies will affect my family in a negative way."



So what to do? He "was undecided" well into the campaign, and even considered a third party, the Greens.

"I changed my mind multiple times," he recalled. "… I came so close to changing my vote to the Green Party for the first time ever … because I can't vote NDP and I am not a fan of Clark.

"But I feel that the Liberals best fit my ideals although that is a hard one … I don't protest vote, so I plugged my nose and voted for the devil I know."

'I flip-flopped provincially between Liberals and NDP, but this year…I’m voting Green'

For Port Moody's Victoria Parhar, a housing enumerator, this election was a big change too in the ballot booth.



She said she's voted alternatively for the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Liberals for several elections, and particularly admires Christy Clark.



"I appreciate Christy’s contributions, especially as a woman in politics, I know there's barriers to that," she told Metro. "But I just don’t believe in her platform."

As a mother of four, her one big issue was education, and although she felt the NDP were "too close to the unions," she was disgusted by the government's behaviour during the teachers' strike.

"I just cannot forget that teachers' strike," she said. "I couldn't vote for the Liberals. They just seem like an elitist party.

"They say the economy is great, but all I see is that public education isn’t a huge priority for them. They don’t care that my kids were working while their kids were in private school during the strike."

Looking at the parties' platforms, she felt attracted to the Greens' ideas and felt the other two parties were offering "little innovative" or compelling. And although she lists the economy as her number two top issue, she didn't buy the fearmongering she heard.



"They’re claiming you can’t vote NDP because they’ll just ruin the economy," she said. "Well they’ve got Site C going — they don’t mind wasting billions on that."

So when she went to the voting place Tuesday at 3 p.m. — she hadn't had time earlier during advance polls — she felt good about her choice.



"My philosophy is I always vote for the person," she said. "I can see good and bad things in every party, but I think the best people make the best politicians.

"I flip-flopped provincially between Liberals and NDP, but this year, I came the conclusion I’m voting Green because I just couldn’t vote for either of the other two parties … I see them as an alternative party that has the most correct answers; I think they're the smartest party."

What about the argument that voting Green would split the progressive vote and get the B.C. Liberals back in power? That's a line she doesn't buy.