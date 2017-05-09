Millennials ponder living with elderly as a solution to Vancouver’s housing crisis

For months, a group of young Vancouverites have been getting creative about Vancouver’s dire housing problem, and they’re ready to share their ideas at an event on Wednesday.

“We’ve been hosting… a pop-up think and do tank to for 30 people under 30 to really engage and figure out how they can take action and build solutions in their communities,” said Tesicca Truong, a 23-year-old Vancouver consultant who co-founded an organization called CityHive. Vancouver’s mayor, Gregor Robertson, will speak at the event.

“So really moving away from just waiting for the government and big institutions (to act).”

The projects to be be unveiled at the launch event include:

Empty Nesters: pairs elderly people who want to age in place but have empty bedrooms with young people looking for less expensive housing in return for providing elder care;

a platform that helps connect landlords and renters and increase trust and build knowledge for both landlords and renters — especially targeted towards inexperienced, first-time renters;

100 Small Actions: break down small steps millennials can take to learn more about housing challenges and then take action;

Flat Form: similar to Airbnb, but for students or artists to sublet their apartment while they are travelling or working in a different city; and

YoPro: a young professionals’ network to advocate for young people in the city with actions such as “a day without young professionals” to show the challenges Vancouver could face if the housing crisis continues on its current trajectory.

CityHive, which aims to engage young people in city-building, has partnered with a Toronto-based organization called Youthful Cities. The event is sponsored by Vancity Credit Union, The McConnell Foundation, the Downtown Vancouver Business Improvement Association, the Real Estate Foundation of B.C. and Generation Squeeze, who are offering a $5,000 prize to the project that gets the most votes at Wednesday’s event.