New Salish Orca ferry begins service next week

The first of B.C.’s new Salish-class ferries will begin sailing between the mainland and Vancouver Island next week.

The Salish Orca will begin service on May 16th between Comox on Vancouver Island and Powell River on the Sunshine Coast.

“We are very excited to introduce this beautiful new ship, Salish Orca, into service and see the dual-fuel technology at work,” said Mark Collins, president and CEO of BC Ferries, in a statement Tuesday.

“We look forward to the safe and reliable service Salish Orca will provide customers for years to come, as well as her additional environmental and cost-saving benefits.”

The vessel, like its two sister ships, the Salish Eagle and the Salish Raven, can run on either natural gas or diesel. Operating on natural gas will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 9,000 tonnes per year, the equivalent of taking 1,900 vehicles off the road.

The new 107-metre vessel can carry 145 vehicles and 600 passengers and crew. It has a service speed of 15.5 knots.