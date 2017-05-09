New York Times sues AdvantageBC over ‘secretive’ tax program

In investigative journalism, when the going gets tough, the tough … lawyer up?

That’s the case with The New York Times, which is suing a controversial agency B.C.’s government created to attract businesses from outside the province and country, Metro has learned.

AdvantageBC, a non-profit society headed by former B.C. Liberal finance minister Colin Hansen, is under scrutiny for what the Times estimated are at least $140 million in tax refunds doled out since 2008 by the province to members, some of which remain secret.

According to documents filed in the B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday, the newspaper called AdvantageBC a "secretive tax-incentive program.”

The Times’ lawyer, Vancouver-based Neil Chantler, wants a judge to order the society to hand over “financial statements” and “any auditor's report on those statements for the last complete fiscal year of the Society,” and salaries of its directors and contractors.

According to the filing, Hansen initially declined the New York Times’ request for those documents “on the basis that AdvantageBC was allegedly a 'member-funded' society.”

But Chantler disagreed, citing a Mar. 31 B.C. Registrar of Societies ruling declaring “it had failed to comply with the Societies Act by failing to provide the records requested by the New York Times,” the lawsuit alleged.

In an interview with Metro last week, Hansen said AdvantageBC was transparent with its information but that financial details of its members’ tax refunds were protected by privacy laws.

At time of publication, the organization had not filed a statement of defense.

“To infer that somehow this is money the province is somehow giving up — it’s money the province wouldn’t ever have received,” he said. “I take issue with the whole thing around transparency. If anybody wants to know anything about AdvantageBC, it’s all on our website.”

B.C. Liberal leader Christy Clark has praised the program’s mission “to attract head offices and businesses to B.C. from around the world.”