Snapchatting Langley teen with fake gun causes voting station closure
RCMP briefly locked down a Aldergrove high school after a student was spotted with a handgun.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A polling station was briefly closed at a Langley high school Tuesday morning after a student was spotted in the hallway with a fake handgun.
Aldergrove Community Senior Secondary School, a polling station in Tuesday’s election, was placed on lockdown after a young man was seen in the school with a gun.
RCMP quickly arrived at the school, found the boy and took him into custody.
The handgun turned out to be a prop, used by the school’s drama department. The boy had taken the fake gun into the hallway and posted an image of himself holding it on Snapchat.
The school and the polling station are both open.