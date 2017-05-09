Snapchatting Langley teen with fake gun causes voting station closure

A polling station was briefly closed at a Langley high school Tuesday morning after a student was spotted in the hallway with a fake handgun.

Aldergrove Community Senior Secondary School, a polling station in Tuesday’s election, was placed on lockdown after a young man was seen in the school with a gun.

RCMP quickly arrived at the school, found the boy and took him into custody.

The handgun turned out to be a prop, used by the school’s drama department. The boy had taken the fake gun into the hallway and posted an image of himself holding it on Snapchat.