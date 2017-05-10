BC Green Party makes big gains on election night

The BC Green Party has at least doubled their number of seats in the legislature on election night, with Andrew Weaver holding onto his Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding and Adam Olsen winning in Saanich North and the Islands.

The Green’s Sonia Furstenau is also currently leading in Cowichan Valley.

The Greens polled as high as 24-per-cent province-wide in the middle of the campaign but dropped to 18 per cent the eve of the election, according to Forum Research.

Its not surprising the Green Party, which gained a seat in the legislature for the first time four years ago, was unable to translate that popularity boost into seats on election day, says UBC political science professor, Kathryn Harrison.

“There was certainly a very strong push especially from the NDP to pressure Green voters to vote for the NDP instead, arguing that strategic voting is necessary to defeat the Liberals.”

But she says winning even two seats – one more than last election – would be a victory for the third-place party.

“Winning more than one is the baseline. That’s not guaranteed by any means. That would be a challenge to do,” Harrison told Metro before polls closed Tuesday.

Green leader Andrew Weaver won the party’s first seat in the 2013 election in the Oak Bay-Gordon Head riding. His party won 8.13 per cent of the popular vote in that election.

The Greens ran on a relatively centrist platform and one economist, Lindsay Tedds from the University of Victoria, called it the most “realistic” among the three platforms presented to voters.

Weaver endorsed policies like rolling medical service premiums (MSPs) into income taxes, and a comprehensive tolling system to reduce congestion.

The party ran a candidate in every riding this election for the first time.

A political party needs to win four seats to achieve official party status in B.C.