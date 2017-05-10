British Columbia election an historic nail biter

It’s official: the 2017 British Columbia provincial election is close. Really close.

Too close to call, in fact, as of Metro’s deadline Tuesday night.

As of deadline, the Liberals and NDP were tied with 42 seats each and the Green Party appeared to hold the balance of power with a historic three seats – though many of those ridings had yet to be declared.

Early poll results showed the Liberals pull ahead with a healthy lead but the incumbent party and the NDP were soon swapping positions back and forth as more and more stations began reporting their results as supporters in both camps looked on with anxious anticipation.

To their credit, some supporters didn’t let on how much tension was in the air, judging by the Liberal supporters who were otherwise sedate watching the results wearing “Keep calm and Christy on” T-shirts at the party headquarters at Fairmont Waterfront.

The NDP, meanwhile, saw its Vancouver Convention Centre hall packed full and raucous, although campaign staffers remarked on the nail biting results coming in being overwhelming unnerving.

No matter who emerges the victor on Wednesday morning, the tight race mirrored what many polls and observers have been saying about a particularly heated campaign fraught with attack ads, scandal, fierce exchanges and numerous issues at play.

“It was much more of a horse race this time around,” said Simon Fraser University’s Lindsay Meredith. “The NDP represented a party that actually had a shot – they were actually trying to have a little bit more of an organized platform this time – and the Green Party became a wild card.”

Meanwhile, the BC Liberals have stuck to their go-to lines on job creation and economic growth once more as they tried to hang on to a fifth consecutive term in office, according to the professor emeritus at the Beedie School of Business.

Public opinion polls before the election also seemed to point to a nail biter.

The last Forum Research poll on Monday night projected a 42-42 seat split and a minority government.

“The race has been very close,” said Forum president Lorne Bozinoff said at the time. “Over the last week, the two parties have been see-sawing back and forth. But when you take the margin of error into consideration, we’ve seen the parties essentially tied … The polls have tightened up to nearly dead even."

Veteran poll analyst Eric Grenier had also projected a statistical tie, as had Insights West.

Coupled with the political drama in B.C. – over issues such as housing affordability, the economy and political donations – has been a global trend against incumbent governments, according to Meredith.

“I think what’s happening is a besieged and pissed off middle class who, for want of anything better, is just kicking over the whole bucket because they’re fed up with the way business is going,” said Meredith. “That sets the cat among the pigeons and creates all kinds of unknown. It’s a global trend, whether it be Trump politics or the Brexit crowd, I see some serious pushback that seems to be popping up all over the place.”

Visit metronews.ca/Vancouver for final results and full election coverage.