Canadian Press NewsAlert:Greens double seat count in B.C. election
A
A
Share via Email
VANCOUVER — Green Leader Andrew Weaver has been re-elected in his B.C. legislature riding.
He will be joined in the house by Adam Olsen, who also took the riding of Saanich North and the Islands for the Greens in Tuesday's provincial election.
Weaver became the first member of his party to get elected in 2013 when he won the riding of Oak Bay-Gordon Head in the Victoria area.
Both the seats held by the party are on Vancouver Island.