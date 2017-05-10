Facing a minority, Christy Clark pledges to work with NDP, Greens
With late night results showing 43 seats for the B.C. Liberals - one seat short of a majority - voters "wanted us to do some things differently"
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
As result from B.C.’s nail-biter of an election appeared to show a B.C. Liberal minority government, Premier Christy Clark said she intended to continue to lead the province, but also pledged to work with the BC NDP and Greens.
“But British Columbians did tell us they wanted us to do some things differently today. They want us to work together,” Clark said. “They want us to work across party lines. They want us to find a way to get along so we that we can all work for the province that all of us love so very much.”
Election results see-sawed all night, at one point showing a dead tie between the B.C. Liberals and B.C. NDP. The B.C. Greens picked up three seats on Vancouver Island, a victory for the party which had previously held just one seat.
While late results showed the Liberals with 43 seats, the NDP with 41 and the Greens with 3, that could change, with some ridings still very close. The NDP were declared the winners in Courtenay-Comox with just nine votes. With absentee ballots still to be counted, that riding could swing back to the Liberals. They would need a total of 44 seats to hold a majority in the B.C. legislature.