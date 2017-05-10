Facing a minority, Christy Clark pledges to work with NDP, Greens

As result from B.C.’s nail-biter of an election appeared to show a B.C. Liberal minority government, Premier Christy Clark said she intended to continue to lead the province, but also pledged to work with the BC NDP and Greens.

“But British Columbians did tell us they wanted us to do some things differently today. They want us to work together,” Clark said. “They want us to work across party lines. They want us to find a way to get along so we that we can all work for the province that all of us love so very much.”

Election results see-sawed all night, at one point showing a dead tie between the B.C. Liberals and B.C. NDP. The B.C. Greens picked up three seats on Vancouver Island, a victory for the party which had previously held just one seat.