Post election, B.C. Liberals and NDP vye to woo Greens

Premier Christy Clark today indicated she was ready to work with the BC Greens, whether or not her party ends up securing a minority or majority government.

Clark said she had spoken with B.C. Green MLA Andrew Weaver last night. But she has yet to speak with John Horgan, leader of the B.C. NDP.

“B.C. Liberal (votes) went down, the NDP vote didn’t go up and the Greens vote went up pretty significantly, and so did their representation in the house,” Clark told reporters on May 10.

“So I’m going to sit down with Dr. Weaver in the very near future and I hope to get a chance to talk to Mr. Horgan soon to find ways we can all work together.”

However, Horgan said Weaver had also reached out to him last night.

"I spoke with Mr. Weaver last night and we talked about a range of issues," Horgan said. "We talked about how we both agreed that the BC liberals have failed British Columbians on a range of areas. We both agreed that they failed on child care. They failed on the housing crisis. We agreed that they’re not prepared to defend our coast against an increase in tanker traffic. We have a range of issues in common. My focus is on people of British Columbia and if Mr. Weaver and others want to join with me, I’m happy to do that."

Following a nail-biting election last night, the B.C. Liberals currently have a minority with 43 seats, one seat short of a majority. The B.C. NDP increased their seats to 41, while the B.C. Greens had a historic breakthrough to gain three seats and double their share of the popular vote.

But with the riding of Courtenay-Comox decided for the NDP with just nine votes, those results could change as absentee ballots are counted between May 22 and 24 or possible recounts occur in ridings decided by less than 100 votes.

But Clark reiterated that she is ready to work with other parties whether or not her party secures a marjority, saying voters had sent a message by voting in increased numbers for the B.C. Greens. She emphasized her good working relationship with Andrew Weaver, the Greens' previously only sitting MLA who was re-elected last night.