George Chow defeats Suzanne Anton in Vancouver-Fraserview
Anton and Chow are former Vancouver city councillors, and both served from 2005 to 2011: Anton with the Non-Partisan Association, Chow with Vision Vancouver.
It’s been closely watched as a swing riding for the past few elections — but it took 16 years for the B.C. NDP to win in the southeast riding of Vancouver-Fraserview.
But in 2017 — an election still too close to the call as the night wore on — NDP candidate George Chow defeated incumbent B.C. Liberal Suzanne Anton. Chow had 10,160 votes to Anton's 9,171.
“The voters decided it was time for a change, so change we have,” said Anton in her concession speech.
“Christy Clark has been an absolutely brilliant premier, with that laser focus on developing the economy. We really are the leader of the rest of the country and I hope we stay that way.”
Anton won the riding for the B.C. Liberals in 2013, narrowly beating NDP contender Gabriel Yiu by just 470 votes.
Anton held the high-profile cabinet position of Attorney General and Minister of Justice under Premier Christy Clark.
