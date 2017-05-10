'Majority of British Columbians voted for a new government': Horgan

"British Columbians have waited for 16 years for a government that works for them," B.C. New Democrat leader John Horgan told a cheering crowd of NDP supporters after midnight Tuesday. "I'm going to have to ask them to wait a little bit longer …"

It was an understatement after hours of see-sawing results came in after polls closed at 8 p.m. to cheers and jeers from the crowd, backed by their campaign's bus parked inside the convention centre hall as an optimistic backdrop.

But a concession speech, as it initially seemed, it was certainly not.



With the results of the nail-bitingly tight British Columbia election appearing to grant the long-governing B.C. Liberals another chance at holding the reins — albeit in a weak minority government at time of publication — Horgan wasn't finished his sentence.

"… Until the candidates are counted, until all the votes are counted, and the final results of this election are known."

The crowd roared, and it seemed genuinely not just for the cameras. Horgan had seemingly broken a simmering tension many had grappled with for hours — the B.C. government within reach but not quite within their grasp after 16 years of exile and B.C. Liberal rule.

While Horgan refused to concede, and Clark resolutely vowing in her late-night speech to continue governing as Premier, he said that though results were unknown, one thing was known.

"But this is what we do know," he continued. " A majority of British Columbians voted for a new government."

It was indeed a stunning setback for the party of Christy Clark, who had campaigned on what she touted was a strong economy and jobs that would only be protected if she won again. Instead, many in a fiercely divided province had soured to that promised, it seemed.

Horgan thanked his rivals across all parties, nothing that political campaigning can often be thankless work.



"To all those candidates of all political parties who stepped up, I thank you," he said. "We all owe you a debt of gratitude.