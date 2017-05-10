Police say one person found dead from missing Burnaby, B.C., family

BURNABY, B.C. — Police say one member of a Burnaby, B.C., family reported missing Sunday has been found dead.

RCMP said 38-year-old Ming Dong Xu, his wife, 36-year-old Yu Ling Zhang and their four-year-old son Garrick left their home Sunday afternoon and did not return as expected.

They were last seen in a silver 2006 Honda Accord.

Police say a submerged vehicle was found in the Fraser River near Mitchell Island in Richmond, B.C., and pulled from the water.

They say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was found near the vehicle but police did not provide information on their condition.