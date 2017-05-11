Believing in energy-drink marketing is enough to make you feel drunk

It’s all in your head, according to new UBC research that shows the idea of drinking energy drink mixed with alcohol is enough to make someone act drunker than usual, even if there isn’t a single drop of Red Bull in the drink.

“If you believe that mixing energy drinks and vodka will make you even more drunk, which is what most people believe, then you will feel more drunk just because of your belief,” said Yann Cornil, an assistant professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business.

He gave 145 study participants exactly the same cocktail of vodka, Red Bull, and fruit juice. The drinks were labelled with one of three stickers: vodka-Red Bull cocktail, vodka cocktail, or exotic cocktail.

Participants were then put in front of several computer simulations, including a gambling scenario and another where they are on a date.

Those that drank from glasses labelled ‘vodka-Red Bull’ both acted and reported feeling more drunk, demonstrating a placebo effect, said Cornil.

“Even though everyone had drunk exactly the same drink mix, the ones who drank the ones labelled Vodka-Red Bull reported feeling more drunk,” he said.

Those participants also took more risks and acted with more sexual self-confidence, he explained.

Policymakers should discourage or even ban energy-drink companies from creating taglines like “Red Bull gives you wings” or “unleash the monster,” he said. That kind of messaging is dangerous because the idea alone is enough to cause drinkers to take more risks when they believe they are consuming the drink, said Cornil.

“The reason why people expect that mixing energy drinks with alcohol will make them more impulsive is because of these marketing practices,” he said.

“It’s problematic especially in very young students who mix alcohol and energy drinks at parties.”

He hopes this new information will help authorities create better regulation for energy drink companies. Until now, policymakers only had pharmalogical data to go on, he explained. His new study shows there is a psychological effect as well.

A University of Victoria study revealed the risk of injury is 20 times greater for people who drink energy drinks mixed with alcohol.

But the silver lining in the UBC study is those who believed their glass contained energy drink were less likely to drive in the simulation.

“Emphasizing the energy drink in the cocktail made the participants less likely to drive,” said study co-author Aradhna Krishna, marketing professor at the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

“It seems that drunk-driving education is working enough to make people think hard about driving when they are feeling drunk.”

Future studies may test these findings on people of different genders, sexual orientations, and ages, said Cornil.