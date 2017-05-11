Elections BC gets recount request from Liberal candidate who lost by nine votes

VANCOUVER — Elections BC says the Liberal candidate in the Courtenay-Comox riding on Vancouver Island has requested a recount after losing to the NDP candidate by nine votes in Tuesday's provincial election.

Andrew Watson says a recount request has been received from Jim Benninger, who received 10,049 votes to 10,058 for the NDP's Ronna-Rae Leonard.

Watson says in a news release that the recount will be conducted between May 22 and 24 as part of the final tally of ballots cast in the riding.

The request for a recount was filed on the basis that the top two candidates were separated by fewer than 100 votes.