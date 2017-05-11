Man, 34, dead after construction site accident in West Vancouver
VANCOUVER — Worksafe BC and the BC Coroner's Service are investigating a fatal workplace accident on Wednesday afternoon in West Vancouver.
Police say a worker was thrown from an excavator when it accidentally overturned while working at the top of a steep slope.
It happened at a construction site (on Chippendale Road) shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Police say the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His name has not been released.