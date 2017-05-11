News / Vancouver

Man, 34, dead after construction site accident in West Vancouver

VANCOUVER — Worksafe BC and the BC Coroner's Service are investigating a fatal workplace accident on Wednesday afternoon in West Vancouver.

Police say a worker was thrown from an excavator when it accidentally overturned while working at the top of a steep slope.

It happened at a construction site (on Chippendale Road) shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Police say the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

