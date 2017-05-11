Telus boosts dividend, raises 2017 targets

VANCOUVER — Telus Corp. (TSX:T) is increasing its quarterly dividend and raising some of its 2017 financial targets.

The Vancouver-based telecom company says its quarterly dividend will increase to 49.25 cents per common share with the second-quarter payout in July. That's up 2.6 per cent from 48 cents in this year's first quarter payout and up 7.1 per cent from last year's second quarter payout of 46 cents per share.

The increased dividend is line with the Telus policy of raising dividend by seven to 10 per cent annually, subject to conditions.

Telus is also raising the top end of its estimated earnings range for the year by two cents to $2.66 per share, while the low end of the range remains $2.49 per share.

It's also adjusting its 2017 estimates for adjusted earnings, revenue and capital spending to reflect the completion of its purchase of some of the Manitoba Telecom Services business in a previously announced deal.