'No exceptions': Vancouver Park Board releases plan to ban cetaceans

The Vancouver Park Board has released a draft of its proposed bylaw amendment that would prevent the Vancouver Aquarium from bringing new cetaceans into the park, while allowing it to keep the three that currently live in the aquarium.

The aquarium called the decision “incomprehensible," arguing it would result in the deaths of stranded whales that may have been otherwise saved.

A staff report on the proposed cetacean ban makes the park board’s intentions clear.

It reads: "The proposed amendment will not allow any cetacean importation into Vancouver parks – no exceptions.”

The bylaw amendment will effectively grandfather a cetacean ban into place, allowing the aquarium to continue displaying the three cetaceans it already has.

However, the amendment would ban the aquarium from putting on shows or performances with those cetaceans. The non-profit currently offers a daily dolphin show.