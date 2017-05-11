'We made history': Morgane Oger reflects on her B.C. election bid

"I feel we made history," Morgane Oger told Metro in a text message Wednesday, "by showing that a transgender woman can be a meaningful candidate in a battleground riding."

When the sun rose that morning, after a stressful late night watching the British Columbia election results come in, the B.C. New Democrat candidate was a mere 560 ballots short of victory in a riding that's been a B.C. Liberal stronghold for decades.

"I was incredibly honoured to have run and talked with many local residents about the issues that matter to them," Oger explained the day after her loss.

A long-time public education advocate, including as chair of a district parent advisory council, Oger came within spitting distance of becoming the first openly transgender person elected to any level of government in Canada.

As of Wednesday’s count, the single mother of two was just 560 ballots behind B.C. Liberal incumbent, former Vancouver mayor Sam Sullivan — a mere 2.5 per cent gap — with 176,104 absentee ballots remaining to be counted province-wide.

But though she didn't succeed in besting Sullivan, she put up a serious fight Tuesday night in a riding that he'd won easily in 2013, when he led by more than 3,000 ballots, a commanding 15 per cent lead.

For the previous two elections the B.C. Liberals have come nowhere close to having to fighting for their seats. In 2009, they won by nearly 5,000 ballots or 29 per cent of the vote.

Her riding was one of the most tightly fought races of the entire British Columbia election campaign.

Oger, 49, was instrumental in helping draft the B.C. New Democrats transgender rights policy, tabled by Vancouver-West End MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert, that was adopted last year by the governing B.C. Liberals to widespread acclaim. The policy explicitly added gender identity and expression to the Human Rights Code.

Her campaign was targeted with transphobic flyers attacking and questioning her gender identity. At the time she told Metro she had expected some potential attacks, but nothing so extreme. The flyers were condemned by rivals from both B.C. Liberals and Greens.

But ultimately, she has said she wants to continue focusing on the issues for which she ran for politics in the first place — education, equality and affordability. She was formerly the chair of a district parent advisory council, and has long fought for increased funding for public education.