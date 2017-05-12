B.C. NDP requests recounts of three ridings

The B.C. NDP has made requests to Elections B.C. for recounts of three ridings, following a hard-fought election that currently sees the B.C. Liberals holding onto a minority government.

The NDP has requested a recount for Vancouver-False Creek, Coquitlam-Burke Mountain and Richmond-Queensborough.

B.C. Liberal candidate Sam Sullivan regained his Vancouver-False Creek seat by 560 votes more than the NDP’s Morgane Oger.

In Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, the difference between Joan Isaac for the Liberals was just 268 votes, over the B.C. NDP’s Jodie Wickens. Wickens had won the riding in a by-election in 2016 after B.C. Liberal MLA Doug Horne stepped down to run for the federal election as a Conservative.

Richmond-Queensborough is a newly-created riding on the eastern side Richmond. It was won by former Global News reporter Jas Johal, who ran for the B.C. Liberals. NDP candidate Aman Singh lost to Johal by 263 votes.

Elections B.C.’s recount guide states that a party can request a recount when a seat is decided by less than 100 votes, “or if there is a belief that errors were made in the acceptance or rejection of ballots, or if the ballot account.”

Candidates can also ask for a judicial recount, which is conducted by the B.C. Supreme Court.

“A voter, candidate, candidate’s representative or District Electoral Officer may make an application for a judicial recount if they believe errors were made in the acceptance or rejection of certification envelopes or ballots, or if the ballot account is not correct.”

When the dust settled on a roller-coaster ride election night, the B.C. Liberals held 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the B.C. Greens 3, with 44 seats required for a majority.

However, more than 176,000 absentee ballots have yet to be counted, meaning the final result of the election won't be known until later this month.

