Protesters call on Vancouver Aquarium to end captivity for whales, dolphins

VANCOUVER — Protesters gathered outside the Vancouver Aquarium for the fifth straight year on Saturday calling for an end to cetaceans in captivity, and this year they may get their way.

The Empty the Tanks rally is an annual event held at sites across the globe demanding aquariums and marine parks release whales, dolphins and porpoises held captive for the purposes of research, education or entertainment.

Organizer Jeff Matthews says this year's event was particularly important because of a pending Vancouver Park Board decision to ban the aquarium from bringing in any new cetaceans to the facility.

While animal rights activists have been calling for a ban for many years, Matthews says the issue gained traction in recent months following the death of two beluga whales, named Qila and Aurora, last fall.

The aquarium has said it plans to phase out its cetacean program by 2029, but intended to bring in more belugas for its Canada's Arctic exhibit that is currently being developed.