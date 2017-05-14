City council to vote on $3M 10th Avenue plan

Vancouver city staff are recommending several changes to stretch of 10th Avenue near Vancouver General Hospital, including raising bike lanes, restricting eastbound traffic, and converting street-parking spaces into passenger loading areas.

The report outlines the final $3 million plan for the popular bike route after three rounds of public consultation, the most recent of which took place fall 2016.

Much of the public feedback emphasized a desire for separated spaces for walking, biking, and driving, according to the report. But achieving that goal means making some sacrifices.

If council approves the plan, 75 out of 77 metered parking spots along 10th Avenue would be removed to make way for a raised bike lane on either side of the road and 12 new passenger-loading spots.

Staff are recommending the city help the Provincial Health Authority pave over the gravel site at 10th Avenue and Ash Street to create 116 new parking spaces.

In addition, the stretch between Cambie and Ash streets would become westbound only for car traffic. The rest of the bike route, would remain open to traffic going both ways, but at the expense of some of the mature American Elms that line the street.

The report also recommends a new branding effort along with these infrastructure changes in order to raise awareness about vulnerable pedestrians in the area. Recommendations include posting “Health Precinct” signage and reminding drivers and cyclists to slow down for patients.

About 4,500 vehicles and 3,000 cyclists travel on 10th Avenue through the Health Precinct everyday, according to the report.