Landslide forces evacuations, flooding fears persist near Kelowna, B.C.

KELOWNA, B.C. — A landslide has forced residents of 17 properties to flee their homes near Kelowna, B.C., as flooding continues to threaten the area.

The Central Okanagan Regional District says no one was hurt in the slide on Saturday evening, but at least one home appears to have been affected.

It says crews are studying the stability of the slope to determine when it will be safe for residents to return home.

Ground throughout the Okanagan has been saturated by heavy rain and snow melt, leading to flooding and landslides throughout the region.

The regional district says about 400 people remain out of their homes due to safety concerns.