Three men sent to hospital following stabbing outside Vancouver nightclub
VANCOUVER — Police say two men have been arrested following a stabbing at a nightclub in Vancouver that sent three people to hospital.
Sgt. Randy Fincham with Vancouver police says there was a verbal altercation between two groups inside the club around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
He says the groups were directed outside, where there was a fight that resulted in three men being stabbed.
All three men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Fincham says two men were arrested a short distance away.
No charges have been laid.
