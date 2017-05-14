Three men sent to hospital following stabbing outside Vancouver nightclub

VANCOUVER — Police say two men have been arrested following a stabbing at a nightclub in Vancouver that sent three people to hospital.

Sgt. Randy Fincham with Vancouver police says there was a verbal altercation between two groups inside the club around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

He says the groups were directed outside, where there was a fight that resulted in three men being stabbed.

All three men were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Fincham says two men were arrested a short distance away.