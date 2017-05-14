Vancouver mayor urges council to approve $50K for rent bank

Vancouver’s mayor is urging city council to give $49,600 to a rent bank that would help up to 240 families who are in danger of losing their home.

The Vancouver Rent Bank supports low-income people who are in imminent danger of losing their housing due to unexpected circumstances like illness or sudden loss of income by offering interest-free loans to cover rent.

A staff report found the rent bank will run out of funds next month if it does not receive more support from the city.

“The Vancouver Rent Bank is an essential service that helps vulnerable residents regain their financial footing so their families aren’t forced onto the streets. Supporting the Rent Bank is an important action to prevent homelessness in the City’s Housing Reset, and I hope all of Council will support this report,” said Mayor Gregory Robertson.

About 66 per cent of loans given out since 2012 have been paid back or will be by 2019, according to the report. The average loan amount is $948.

The rent bank has provided 587 loans since it was created five years ago and has seen an increasing number of applications. But funding has not increased and therefore the rent bank has had to say no to an increasing number of people on the brink of homelessness, the non-profit, Network of Inner City Services Society, told Metro earlier in May.

The non-profit says even if city council gives the recommended $49,600 to the rent bank, it faces a $30,000 funding gap.

Rents in Metro Vancouver spiked in 2016 and homelessness in the region rose 30 per cent between 2014 and 2017.

City council is scheduled to discuss the report Tuesday.