Vancouver police ask for witnesses in triple stabbing

Vancouver police are asking for witnesses to come forward after three men were stabbed outside Caprice Nightclub Sunday morning.

The three men and others had been kicked out of Caprice for arguing around 3 a.m. and started fighting when they got outside, according to police.

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and found three men with stab wounds. All three were taken to the hospital and are in serious but stable condition.

Police arrested two men nearby. No charges have been laid but they remain in custody.