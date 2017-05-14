News / Vancouver

Vancouver police ask for witnesses in triple stabbing

Three men were taken to hospital after a fight broke out in front of Caprice Nightclub

Vancouver police are asking for witnesses to a fight outside Caprice Nightclub in the early hours of May 14 to come forward.

Vancouver police are asking for witnesses to come forward after three men were stabbed outside Caprice Nightclub Sunday morning. 

The three men and others had been kicked out of Caprice for arguing around 3 a.m. and started fighting when they got outside, according to police. 

Officers arrived on the scene shortly after and found three men with stab wounds. All three were taken to the hospital and are in serious but stable condition. 

Police arrested two men nearby. No charges have been laid but they remain in custody. 

Police are asking anyone who saw the argument inside Caprice or filmed the incident to contact VPD at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

