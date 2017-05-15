10th Avenue bike lane plan still needs work say patient advocacy groups

Patient advocates say the parking options in Vancouver’s updated plan for 10th Avenue – while an improvement – will still cause hardship for those with mobility issues.

A staff report on the $3 million design plan for the five-block stretch of 10th Avenue between Cambie and Oak streets calls for the removal of all but two street parking spaces to make way for a raised bike lane on either side of the road.

It’s ludicrous to accommodate local cyclists in an area with health services that take in patients from the entire province, said Kris Harrison, who drives to the area at least one a week.

“My whole life I’ve been going to West 10th,” said Harrison.

He was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis when he was four and frequents the Mary Pack Arthritis Centre, Vancouver General Hospital, the Skin Care Centre, and other services in the area.

“This whole section between Cambie and Oak services the entire province and the bike lane doesn’t – the bike lane will serve local people.”

The report suggests a new 116-car parking lot on the corner of 10th Avenue and Ash Street would offset those parking losses.

But people with mobility issues can’t walk far and a dozen parking spots spread out on 10th Avenue, close to health buildings, is better than a hundred parking spots concentrated in one area, said Harrison.

“Even just walking from the bed to the toilet can put someone [with arthritis] in excruciating pain.”

The Mary Pack Arthritis Centre is three blocks away from the proposed parking lot site.

One senior advocate is confident those kinds of details can be hammered out before the city finalizes the plan.

“The devil is in the details,” said Colleen McGuiness, chair of the Seniors Advisory Committee.

The committee has met with the city’s engineering staff at least eight times as part of their consultation process, she said.

For instance, McGuinness hopes the city considers asking a non-profit to operate a valet service for patients who use the parking lot on Ash Street.

“You would go to a certain spot like that newly appointed lot that they’re talking about and you would get a shuttle to the appropriate medical facility,” she explained.

Other details include the type of trees the city will plant – those that shed a lot of leaves create a dangerous surface for those with vision or mobility problems, she said.

It may seem trivial to some but small considerations like those will make a big difference as the region’s senior population grows, said McGuinness.

“For about the next 30 years, seniors alone are going to put a lot of pressure on that neighbourhood.”

That’s why it’s essential that city staff take healthcare and patient advocates seriously, said Jane Dyson, executive director of Disability Alliance BC.

While the disability community is disappointed with the city’s decision to solidify 10th Avenue as a bike route, the most recent version of the city’s 10th Avenue design plans has some important concessions, she said.

The report recommends a new branding effort along with these infrastructure changes in order to raise awareness about vulnerable pedestrians in the area. Suggestions include posting “Health Precinct” signage and reminding drivers and cyclists to slow down for patients.

“The city should be congratulated for its consultation process, which I would suggest, has moved from looking at the bicyclist being a priority to coming up with a solution where patients are the priority,” said Dyson.