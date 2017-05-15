B.C. firefighters call for mental health back-up

British Columbia's roughly 1,200 firefighters are about to get help battling a crisis that's burning on their front lines.

Dousing this blaze, however, doesn't require helmets, ladders or water hoses.

Instead, it involves a ground-breaking mental health program, 'Resilient Minds,' and a partnership with a leading advocacy organization in the province to offer the 18-month training which hopes to improve outcomes — and hopefully prevent tragedies.

"Firefighters across the province are being asked to respond to increasingly complex situations and are experiencing mounting pressures in their work," said the Canadian Mental Health Association B.C.'s CEO Bev Gutray in a statement. "There is a strong need to ensure that they are prepared for the various situations they face on a daily basis and that they have the necessary skills to bounce back after difficult experiences."

The training course, developed by CMHA B.C. based on current evidence of effective prevention methods, is "designed specifically for first responders" who often struggle with psychological trauma and operational stress in the course of their duties.

The program helps firefighters to notice signs of mental illness early, and hopefully get needed treatment sooner, before symptoms worsen. Canadian first responders, whether in fire, police, corrections or paramedica services, have grappled with a growing number of suicides among their ranks.

The fentanyl overdose crisis, in which nearly four people die every day in B.C., has hit many first responders particularly hard, in addition to more typical situations in which firefighters can put themselves in harm's way performing their duties.



According to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association, the partnership with CMHA is also "creating a much stronger team" of mental health professionals who can better understand the types of trauma and stress emergency first responders experience frequently.



"During their careers fire fighters are exposed to an abundance of horrific and mind numbing scenes that can adversely impact their mental health,” said the association's president Gord Ditchburn in a statement.

The first stage of the new program will train 80 fire and rescue members to become trainers themselves in Metro Vancouver, Kelowna and Price George. Another cohort will be trained on Vancouver Island, too.

Each of the new trainers will then spread their knowledge to at least 15 of their fellow firefighters in fire and rescue halls even further afield in the province.