With B.C. politics on standby, some worry rules too lax to prevent abuse

The jobs of British Columbia’s politicians — between elections at least — are often devoted to arguing about the minutiae of policies.

So it’s striking how few policies actually govern B.C.’s confusing new political landscape after the inconclusive May 9 provincial election.

Now, the group Democracy Watch has warned the current state of uncertainty should be a wake-up call about the potential for an embattled government to abuse its powers — or at least postpone its demise.

Of course, everything still remains up in the air in light of Elections B.C. approving recounts in two ridings last Friday, the same day it raised the count of absentee ballots yet to be tallied to 179,380. Both results will be released May 24.

Until then, the B.C. Liberals maintain their 43 seats — one short of a majority — the B.C. NDP 41, and Greens three. Christy Clark remains Premier until such time as she loses the “confidence,” or majority votes, of her fellow MLAs during a Legislature sitting.

And unless Clark can convince a Green Party MLA to become Speaker, costing Greens one vote except in a tie, even if her party gains a seat through a recount they may remain one MLA short.

There are actually no rules on how soon Clark must call the Legislature back, however, nor if she can request a new election to try to increase her seat count. That has the group Democracy Watch worried her B.C. Liberals could repeat what they did last fall: postpone sittings as long as possible while continuing to govern ahead of the election.

Last October, the party postponed the fall sitting until Feb. 14, leaving a nearly seven-month gap from the last time the Legislature got to vote on their policies.

“The current rules are unclear because they are unwritten constitutional conventions,” argued Democracy Watch co-founder Duff Conacher. “The vagueness in the rules effectively allows the elected Premier and ruling party to abuse their powers and violate the rules, as the only way to stop violations is for the unelected, unaccountable Lieutenant Governor to decide that a violation has occurred.”

University of B.C. political scientist Gerald Baier said the Legislative Assembly must meet at least once a year, but it already met for a month. But he said voters need not fear perpetual postponement past the planned October sitting: it would be unpopular, and without it B.C. can’t draw additional funds.

“That would just be seen as delaying the inevitable,” Baier said in a phone interview. “But they only have interim supply so they need to get the Legislature back in relatively soon. They’d run out of money authorized to spend on government services anyway.”

Meanwhile, Democracy Watch’s fear Clark could call a snap election or redefine what counts as a “confidence” vote is “very unlikely,” he said, and would run up against centuries of parliamentary convention.

David Moscrop, a PhD candidate at the University of B.C., explained that the way the Legislature is set up, Christy Clark as “sitting premier” will have the “first crack at forming a government.”

If she fails to get all the votes she needs on a Throne speech or budget, which are the usual tests of confidence, it’s up to the Lieutenant Governor to decide whether to give the B.C. NDP a chance to try their hand with the help of the Greens, or to call a new election.

“If the other parties can give the Lieutenant Governor a clear indication that she doesn’t have the support of the Legislature, the Lieutenant Governor could ask the premier to resign,” Moscrop said. “At the end of the day the Lieutenant Governor has reserve powers.

“She could also ask the Premier to call the Legislature back early … to call legislature back in summer to hold a throne speech and demonstrate she has the confidence of the Legislature.”

Clark’s press secretary, Stephen Smart, told Metro that it’s too soon to speculate about what her next steps will — at least until after the current uncertainty settles down on May 24.

“At this point it is premature to be talking about the issues you raise as we wait for the final results from Elections B.C.,” Smart wrote in an email.

Conacher also expressed concern that B.C. Liberals could enact policies despite not gaining a majority last week, even before ballots are all counted. But not everyone worries about the lack of written rules. Baier countered that voters should trust professional civil servants to hold the fort.

“The precedent is that governments are very cautious,” he said. “I have quite a bit of faith in the public service of B.C.

“There aren’t going to be major policy initiatives or changes — there are protocols senior public servants would operate under.”

Baier added that the current set of conventions is “more stable than you might think” because of the appointed Lieutenant Governor’s role.

“It sounds arcane, but there is a lot of flexibility built into the system,” he said.

“In the meantime, the people of British Columbia have made it clear that they would like to see their government working across partisan lines to get things done differently. Premier Clark takes that to heart and is doing just that, including discussions with both Mr. Horgan and Dr. Weaver.”

As Baier noted, however, any procedural tricks like those tried by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper would be deeply unpopular and likely backfire with voters.

“The best scenario for her,” he said, “is to bring the house back and face that music.”