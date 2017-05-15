Vancouver Park Board to vote on cetacean bylaw Monday night

Vancouver Park Board commissioners are set to vote Monday night on a proposed bylaw amendment that would put an end to the Vancouver Aquarium’s ability to bring cetaceans into its Stanley Park facility.

The board already unanimously agreed to ban captive cetaceans at the aquarium on March 9 and Monday’s meeting will be a discussion about the bylaw amendment staff have come back with.

Approving the amendment would allow the non-profit to keep the three cetaceans it already has on display but ban all future importation of cetaceans into the aquarium.

The aquarium is home to three cetaceans including Chester, a false killer whale; Daisy, a harbour porpoise; and Helen, a white-sided dolphin.

Banning cetaceans would effectively prevent the aquarium from rescuing stranded whales in the future because they won’t have a long-term home, Vancouver Aquarium CEO John Nightingale has said.

The aquarium launched an awareness campaign about its Marine Mammal Rescue Centre after the park board voted to ban cetaceans, hoping to turn the tide of public opinion in their favour. Park board chair Michael Wiebe has said the board made the decision to ban cetaceans after receiving hundreds of letters from the public urging them to do so.

Public debate about the practice of keeping captive cetaceans spiked after the two remaining belugas at the aquarium died suddenly in November. Supporters on both sides claim their way is more humane – saving a whale’s life and keeping it in an aquarium for the rest of its life, or treating an injured whale in waters it is familiar in and hoping it can survive in the wild.