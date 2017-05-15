News / Vancouver

Vancouver hazmat team contains diesel spill on East 1st Ave at Nanaimo

Car attempting to pass Coke delivery truck on right punctures truck's diesel tank in collision, sparking rush hour shut-down near busy intersection.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services responds to a diesel spill from a Coke delivery truck on Monday, May 15, 2017 near the intersection of East 1st Avenue and Nanaimo Street.

You can't beat the feeling … of being stuck in traffic thanks to a Coke truck crash.

On Monday before 8 a.m., a Coca-Cola delivery truck collided with a car apparently attempting to pass it in the right lane, while it was also turning right.

Metro arrived on scene as dozens of members of the hazardous materials (hazmat) team of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services tried to contain what the VFRS said was diesel spilling from the delivery truck's fuel tank.

"Hazardous Materials Team has intersection of Nanaimo/E1st Ave closed for diesel spill," the VFRS said on its Twitter account around 8 a.m.

Traffic was blocked eastbound on East 1st Avenue just east of Nanaimo, but slowly moving in other directions throughout the Monday morning rush hour.

Nearly three hours later, the eastbound lanes were still closed.

