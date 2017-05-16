B.C. pedestrians hit by drunk driver hope others will learn from graphic video

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police in Abbotsford, B.C., are marking Canada Road Safety Week by posting a graphic video on YouTube showing a drunk driver mowing down six young people.

A security-camera video shows a car slamming into a group of people walking at a marked crosswalk and then hitting a pickup truck head on.

One of the pedestrians’ shoes can be seen flying into the foreground with text on the screen reading "Planning for a safe ride home or just waiting for the shoe to drop?”

Const. Ian MacDonald says the speeding driver failed to stop at a red light and was convicted of impaired driving and leaving the scene of an accident.

He says everyone involved in the crash was aged 20 or under and that miraculously, only one person was hospitalized for injuries.

MacDonald says the pedestrians gave permission for the video to be used and hope it will motivate others to make better choices.