B.C. geographer behind ‘Garden Spicer’ ponders sudden world fame

Lisa Kadonaga never set out to become a worldwide news story or to be a viral social media sensation.

The soft-spoken geography instructor at the University of British Columbia, who is currently on leave updating a Geography of B.C. textbook, simply wanted to cheer up her increasingly disheartened American friends watching President Donald Trump’s White House seemingly imploding at an accelerating rate.

Well, cheer them up she did.

But in the process, the downloadable cut-out template of Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer that Kadonaga uploaded to Facebook on May 11, meant to be placed amongst shrubbery has been shared more than 110,000 times at time of publication.

It’s been dubbed “Garden Spicer,” and was inspired by a Washington Post story about Spicer hiding from reporters “among” shrubbery after learning his boss had fired the FBI head.

“I'd been offline most of the day doing errands, so I didn't realize things were blowing up,” Kadonaga told Metro in a phone interview. “I happened to log in to Facebook the day after I'd uploaded the image.

“I'm in a bit of a bubble here. I don't have an answering machine so if I'm out of the house and my phone rings, I don't know about it. I'm not on Twitter. Now I have 900 messages in my Facebook inbox I haven't even opened them yet.”

First to call was a reporter from Buzzfeed, followed by The Canadian Press later that night. Early the next morning, she was awakened by CTV News, and when she arrived at the interview location there was soon a “short line-up of reporters” from CBC News and Global hoping to speak to her.

Kadonaga’s creation has since spawned articles in the Los Angeles Times, Buzzfeed, HuffPost, Washington Post, Mic.com, The Hill, Time, Elle, and countless Canadian and U.S. outlets.

“I hadn't got a sense of things going really nutty until this morning,” she said, chuckling, “when I was outside a bank waiting for a reporter to show up and a passerby seemed to know who I was based on a news clip from last night.

“I was caught by surprise. I am still a little bit numb because I still don't really know what the implications of having 100,000 shares actually mean. But it was very odd to have this happen.”



Soon, the Garden Spicer downloads were so many that Dropbox shut down her free account.

Kadonaga hopes she at least provided some needed levity in a dire news cycle, and thinks the popularity of her Garden Spicer is maybe because most people can sympathize with someone just doing their job but “made to look silly by someone at the top.”

But there’s a serious side, too.

“Sometimes seeing how ridiculous and awful something is in a cartoonish kind of way can give you strength to say, 'Seriously now, this is not a good thing to have happen,’” she said. “I'm hoping people think about it when they see the garden Spicer and think, 'This really is not normal.'”

In a Facebook post shortly after she became famous, Kadonaga shared that a sympathetic friend brought her pizza because she hadn’t eaten between all the media interviews.