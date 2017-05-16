Greens want specifics on potential horse-trading deals with B.C. Liberals, NDP

VICTORIA — While British Columbia's Liberals and New Democrats are gridlocked as they await the final ballot count from last week's tight election, the Green party is setting priorities to use the leverage its three newly elected members achieved.

The splintered election result could leave the upstart Greens with the balance of power in a minority government, and leader Andrew Weaver is pondering a series of chess moves that could shake the direction of the province.

Green party deputy leader Matt Toner says they are looking for specific proposals from the Liberals and New Democrats on electoral and campaign-finance reforms before supporting either party in the legislature.

Toner says the Greens want to see firm details of potential co-operation agreements before deciding where to throw their support in what will be a historic period in B.C. politics.

Glen Sanford, the NDP's deputy director, says the party is reaching out to the Greens, but until the election results are final, potential deals can't be reached.