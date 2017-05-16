News / Vancouver

Trips by transit, walking and cycling combined surpass cars in Vancouver

Trips made by car in Vancouver have now dipped below 50 per cent, according to a staff transportation report.

Trips made by car in Vancouver have dipped below 50 per cent, meaning that a majority of trips in the city are made by walking, cycling or transit.

Jennifer Gauthier/Metro File

Transit, walking and cycling combined now make up just more than half of all trips in Vancouver, while trips made by car declined to 49.8 per cent in 2016, according to new data from the City of Vancouver.

Between 2015 and 2016, trips made by bike remained virtually unchanged at 6.7 per cent, trips made on foot increased just slightly from 26.9 to 27 per cent. Trips made by transit have been decreasing since 2013, but regained some of their share in 2016, from 15.9 per cent to 16.5 per cent.

The city has been building out a separated bike lane network and the total number of cycling trips has increased 54 per cent from 2013 to 2016. But between 2015 and 2016, cycling trips actually decreased by two per cent.

Here are a few of the slides from the staff presentation to council:

The number of trips made by car in the city has dropped just below 50 per cent, while transit and walking trips increased. Trips by bike stayed about the same.

City of Vancouver

The number of cycling and transit work trips increased while work trips by car or by food declined.

City of Vancouver

The annual distance driven each year has declined each year in Vancouver.

City of Vancouver

The number of Vancouverites who belong to a car share has increased every year.

City of Vancouver

The number of total cycling trips in the city declined between 2015 and 2016.

City of Vancouver

