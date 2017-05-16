Trips by transit, walking and cycling combined surpass cars in Vancouver

Transit, walking and cycling combined now make up just more than half of all trips in Vancouver, while trips made by car declined to 49.8 per cent in 2016, according to new data from the City of Vancouver.

Between 2015 and 2016, trips made by bike remained virtually unchanged at 6.7 per cent, trips made on foot increased just slightly from 26.9 to 27 per cent. Trips made by transit have been decreasing since 2013, but regained some of their share in 2016, from 15.9 per cent to 16.5 per cent.

The city has been building out a separated bike lane network and the total number of cycling trips has increased 54 per cent from 2013 to 2016. But between 2015 and 2016, cycling trips actually decreased by two per cent.