Vancouver captive whale ban a blow to conservation efforts: historian

As the Vancouver Aquarium deals with the new reality of a captive cetacean ban enacted by the park board, one historian says the decision will hurt conservation efforts for wild whales.

Park board commissioners voted 6-1 Monday night in favour of passing a bylaw amendment that prevents the aquarium from acquiring new cetaceans for display and using any cetaceans, including the three it already has, in shows.

But Jason Colby, a professor of environmental history at the University of Victoria, says the absence of captive whales at the Vancouver Aquarium could ultimately hurt efforts to save their cousins in the wild.

“People in this debate have tended to conflate their campaign to free the whales at Stanley Park with the effort to save whales,” he said.

“And those are just not the same thing.”

It was only a few decades ago, but it seems Vancouverites have forgotten what attitudes toward whales were like before the aquarium found ways to put people face to face with the giant animals, said Colby, who is currently writing a book about the topic.

“It transformed popular views of them,” he said.

“It has contributed powerfully to people’s emotional, intellectual, political investment in the survival of cetaceans.”

The captures certainly came at a great cost to many animals, said Colby, including both those that died during capture and those that survived but were separated from family forever. But their display and the emotional connection people felt with them led to the end of whaling in this part of the world, he argued.

That same connection could help conservationists save endangered whales like the belugas in the St. Lawrence River and southern resident orcas in the Salish Sea from pollution and habitat destruction, said the historian.

“Even though activists feel they are campaigning to save nature by pushing for this ban, they are actually placing people farther way from any possible contact that helps us care.”

Colby acknowledged public opinion in Vancouver has shifted so that capturing healthy cetaceans is no longer acceptable. The Vancouver Aquarium committed to not keeping orcas in captivity in 1996, but has continued keeping belugas as well as other injured or orphaned, non-releasable cetaceans at the facility. The park board decided to ban that practice as well after two belugas at the aquarium died suddenly in November from an unknown toxin.

But the practice was a “happy medium,” that, as uncomfortable as it made Vancouverites feel, helped people from other parts of the world sympathize with endangered whales that need people’s help, said Colby.

“People in this area forget that transformation of environmental culture and views of cetacean is more complete here than anywhere else in the world. People throughout the interior of North America … many of them are not as invested in the survival of wild whales.”

But as scholars contemplate what the ban means for the future of whales in the wild, local authorities are readying themselves for more immediate consequences.

“Should there be a lawsuit, those dollars will come from our taxpayers, from our everyday Vancouverites,” said Erin Shum, the sole park board commissioner who voted against the bylaw amendment.

When asked whether the Vancouver Aquarium would sue the Vancouver Park Board, CEO John Nightingale replied, “possibly.”

“She has a right to be concerned,” he said.

“We’re not giving up.”

Whales are a big draw at the aquarium and losing even 10 per cent of its visitors would mean a $4 million drop in revenue, he said.