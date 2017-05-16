Vancouver gets first women-only supervised injection site

Vancouver Coastal Health is opening the province’s first women-only supervised injection site in the Downtown Eastside.

Women can now go to Atira's Women Resource Society's SisterSpace, a shelter at 135 Dunlevy Ave., from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to inject illicit substances and know they are in a safe environment, according to a release from VCH.

The service is especially important for vulnerable women like those who work in sex work, said Dr. Patricia Daly, VCH’s chief medical health officer.

“It’s more important than ever to support this vulnerable group so they can have access to life-saving services during this overdose crisis,” she said in a written statement.

The centre will also act as an access point for primary care because a nurse from BC Women’s Hospital will be on hand to provide chronic disease management, pregnancy testing, and screening for sexually transmitted diseases.

“We’ve heard from some women in our community that they feel safer and more supported when they are able to access services in women-only settings. Some will altogether avoid places where they know certain men will be so this new women’s-only option is critical,” says Bonnie Wilson, lead for women’s services at VCH.

“Once women are away from situations where their safety is in jeopardy, they can begin addressing their physical and emotional health needs.”

About 141 people in Vancouver have died from drug overdoses so far in 2017, according to the city.

There were 922 drug overdose deaths in B.C. in 2016.