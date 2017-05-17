First-degree murder charge in death of man sitting in car at Surrey, B.C., hotel
SURREY, B.C. — A charge of first-degree murder has been laid against a 22-year-old man accused of shooting another man in a hotel parking lot in Surrey, B.C.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 29-year-old Birinderjeet Bhangu was shot as he sat in his vehicle on March 13.
Four days later, the team released a surveillance photo of a male suspect believed to be the shooter.
Police say the murder charge has been laid against Johnny Drynock, who has been in custody since April 8 on an unrelated matter in Merritt.
Drynock is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Bhangu's death on Friday.
The victim's family says he was a loving person who died in a horrendous way but they're relieved that someone has been charged.
