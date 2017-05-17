Llamas on the lam in Abbotsford, motorists report

Who doesn't love stories about exotic animals running free in Canadian cities?

Most of us it seems, unless of course it's a lion, gorilla, or pet pythons as happened in Burnaby two years ago. But whether it's Darwin the "Ikea monkey" or "moose on the loose" stories, Canadians apparently love animals on the lam.



Which brings us to Abbotsford, B.C. on Wednesday morning — just in time for the one-year anniversary of Toronto's 36-day manhunt after two capybaras escaped a petting zoo — two llamas have been spotted in the Lower Mainland city walking along a roadway calmly, as llamas are wont to do, according to passing commuters.

"Abbotsford — watch out for a llama on the loose along Ross Rd. just south of Fraser Hwy," tweeted AM730 Traffic radio's Ryan Lidemark just after 8 a.m. "He's running by the road."