New fines for fire, vandalism, vacant homes, in Vancouver
Offenders can face fines of up to $750 a day
A
A
Vancouverites who leave empty homes vulnerable to break-ins and squatters could now face a $750-per-day fine from the city.
The new fine is one of several that bylaw officials and Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services can use as of Tuesday to combat an increase in vacant-home fires and vandalism, according to a press release.
The city’s fire department were called to 38 fires on vacant properties in 2016, said Capt. Jonathan Gormick, spokesperson for the city’s fire department.
In addition, officials can slap a $500 fine on anyone who maliciously sets off a fire alarm or falsely reports a fire.
Those who run the risk of actually starting a fire by throwing a cigarette butt or other burning material onto grass could also face a $500 fine.
Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services is also reminding people carbon monoxide detectors are now mandatory in all residential buildings except those no fuel-fired appliances and no garage.
