Vancouver attempts to unsnarl traffic with new strategy

City council approved Vancouver’s first traffic congestion management strategy on May 16, but one councillor opposed the motion partly because of her concerns with the city’s focus on drivers as the main source of traffic congestion.

“We see a number of different issues that cause congestion: accidents, pedestrians — I haven’t seen any of them ticketed when they choose to cross seconds before the light change, and that means they often delay right-turning traffic,” said NPA Coun. Melissa De Genova prior to the vote to approve the strategy.

“Whereas I haven’t seen a car run a red light on a Vancouver street that hasn’t been ticketed, pulled over or ridiculed by Vancouverites in some fashion.”

De Genova was also concerned with Coun. Andrea Reimer’s addition to the motion that transportation staff also include a strategy to reduce what Reimer called “rat running:” when drivers use neighbourhood side streets to avoid clogged arterial routes.

A separate motion to come before council on May 17 proposes to give city engineers the power to implement traffic calming, which would address the problem Reimer described, and other street design measures. Currently, staff must bring those changes forward to council for approval.

Jerry Dobrovolny, general manager of engineering, is arguing that changing the bylaw will free up the engineering department to quickly make changes when there are problems, and tweak existing traffic calming when communities complain it’s not working properly.

NPA Coun. George Affleck previously spoke to Metro about his concerns that the proposed change could reduce council’s oversight over controversial project like bike lanes.

The congestion strategy proposes to better track traffic data to identify problem areas; improve road safety through lighting improvements, collision analyses and safety campaigns; centralize traffic signal management; and implement parking changes, like the recently adopted West End parking plan.

One area the city is hoping to improve is street closures for construction or film shoots.

“A lot of times we give permission for a specific traffic management plan but what’s actually happening out there is not what was approved,” said Lon LaClaire, director of transportation. LaClaire said the city now sends out traffic observers to check up on traffic management, seven days a week, but plans to also publish a manual and step up enforcement.

Permits for street use related to construction, film and utilities are all up dramatically, LaClaire said.

The city has been successful in increasing the percentage of people who bike, walk or take transit. With 50.2 per cent of trips in 2016 done by bike, foot or transit, Vancouver has already reached its 2020 goal of at least 50 per cent of trips by non-car means. That’s up from 48.5 per cent in 2015.

Daily trips in Vancouver

Trips by transit, walking and cycling combined surpassed cars in Vancouver according to the city's 2016 survey.

But, Affleck noted, that doesn’t mean the total number of cars in the city is decreasing. With efforts to devote more road space to pedestrians, cyclists and transit, that means drivers will experience more congestion, and car traffic will move more slowly, LaClaire said.