Pemberton Music Festival suddenly cancelled

Festivalgoers have been left in the lurch by the sudden cancellation of the Pemberton Music Festival.

The organizers of the annual summer-time festival announced late Thursday afternoon that it has filed for bankruptcy and cancelled this year’s event.

“The 2017 Pemberton Music Festival scheduled for July 13 – 16, 2017 is cancelled and will not proceed as scheduled,” reads a legal note that has replaced the festival website.

Those hoping to catch this year’s performances, by artists such as headliners Chance the Rapper and Muse, aren’t just missing out on weekend fun. They could also end up with a hole in their wallets.

No refunds are being offered for people who have already purchased tickets, according to organizers.

“Unfortunately there are no automatic refunds from PMF,” the website reads. “As PMF is now in bankruptcy, it has no ability to provide refunds for tickets purchased. However ticketholders may file a proof of claim form as an unsecured creditor with [Ernst & Young Inc.] in accordance with the claims process.

“A determination of recovery, if any, on the claims of ticket holders from the estate will not be known for several weeks.”

People who had bought tickets for the festival were incredulous at the news online.

“When you spend a week’s pay on Pemberton tickets and now that it’s cancelled they say you can’t get your money back,” tweeted one man, Pete, with a cartoon of a person laying in a puddle of their own tears.