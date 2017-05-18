Police recover body believed to be missing teen, now treating case as homicide

NANAIMO, B.C. — Police say they have recovered what they believe is the body of a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing almost two months ago in Nanaimo, B.C.

Police issued a missing person report for Makayla Chang on March 22.

They said at the time that she may be in the company of a man that they had identified, but a news release issued two weeks later said the man had spoken to police and was no longer wanted by investigators.

The RCMP say they are treating the death of the teenager as a homicide.